Carnival Pop Up –it’s not all about fetes

Feteing and the Monday and Tuesday masquerade are often the main part of Carnival for many. But there are Carnival-type events, for non-feters. The Fashion Arch Gallery is presenting one such event.

Tomorrow, the brand consulting agency will host Carnival Pop Up at 51 Degrees, Cipriani Blvd, Port of Spain. The Fashion Arch Gallery is the event arm of Fashion Arch, the brand consulting agency.

Designers and creatives, it said, will “give the public; resort, fete and swim wear with jewellery, accessories and make-up to match, all under one roof!” SMWarner art with Attitude, African Ark Jewellery, Reuden Gonzales, Wrap Crush, Lush Kingdom, Fashion Evolution, DLR Clothing, CQ Accessories and Always Leid of Grenada are some of the brands at this year’s Carnival Pop Up.

While shopping, the Fashion Arch Gallery will provide its customers with the latest soca tracks. Customers can also have a drink while receiving free make-up demos all day, it added.

The pop up will have an additional surprise when Miguel “SpaceBoi” de la Rosa’s clothing company, DLR Clothing Co launches its 2018 Carnival Capsule collection at the event. The collection is called DLR in the Fete.

“De la Rosa entered the fashion industry by creating and selling jewellery to his peers in university where he graduated with a Bsc in Management Studies with a minor in marketing and specialisation in Finance. Miguel is now the creative director of DLR Clothing Co. which was established in 2014 as a Caribbean based street-wear brand,” said a media release.

“Although he never studied fashion formally, with the exception of a short course in garment construction at UWI Open Campus, Miguel always had the dream of starting his own business that would carry on his legacy. This brought life to the DLR abbreviation which is a representation of his last name ‘de la Rosa’,” the release said.

The collection will show DLR’s popular carnival staple T-shirts and two new T-shirt designs which will be available for purchase.

DLR’s shirts, bomber jackets and windbreakers will be on display as well as available for pre-order. The collection, the release added, will feature “vibrant colours and geometric fabric placements all colour blocked to represent the Carnival season.”