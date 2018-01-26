Breastfeeding mother calls for help after eviction splits family

After being evicted from her home last Christmas Eve, 22-year-old security guard Debra Matthew is calling for help in finding an apartment for her family of five. The change in living arrangments has resulted in her children being split between herself and her common-law husband. who have had to move in with relatives.

Matthew visited Newsday's office on Friday and said the split has placed a strain on her family and the health of her two-month-old son, Jerrai whom she visits once a week to nurse.