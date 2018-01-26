Barrackpore, Caps tie in schools cricket

Barrackpore West Secondary and Carapichaima East Secondary battled to a tie when round one matches in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League continued, yesterday. Batting first at the Barrackpore West Secondary School Ground, Carapichaima were dismissed for 244 in 44.3 overs. James Duncan led the way for Carapichaima with 79, while Raven Siewnarine pitched in with 38. Brandon Singh was the best bowler for Barrackpore grabbing three for 27.

Needing one run from the last over, Barrackpore lost their final wicket off the first ball as the match ended in a tie. Barrackpore were dismissed for 244 in 49.1 overs. Singh top scored with 54, while Vickash Ramsawak cracked 52. Bowling for Carapichaima Ronaldo Villafana (2/13), Roopden Sookdeo (2/16), Duncan (2/48) and Ronaldo Lezama (2/51) all snatched two wickets. At Presentation College Chaguanas, the home team lost by 58 runs to defending champions Hillview College. In a shortened 44-over match because of rain, Hillview were bowled out for 165 in 44 overs. In reply, Presentation were dismissed for 107 in 38.3 overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

Hillview College 165 (44 overs) (Ronaldo Forester 42, Jadon Bryce 33, Navin Bidaisee 32, Isaiah Ali 5/22, Darius Gopaul 2/23) vs Presentation College Chaguanas 107 (38.3 overs) (Joel Sutherland 19, R Forester 3/16, Rickash Boodram 3/14, TeShawn Alleyne 2/25). Hillview won by 58 runs.

Carapichaima East 244 (44.3 overs) (James Duncan 79, Raven Siewnarine 38, Brandon Singh 3/27, Alex Sonnylal 1/59) vs Barrackpore West 244 (49.1 overs) (B Singh 54, Vickash Ramsawak 52, Shazan Mohammed 41, Ronaldo Villafana 2/13, Roopden Sookdeo 2/16, J Duncan 2/48, Ronaldo Lezama 2/51). Match Tied.