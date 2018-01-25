Woman charged for ‘fake’ CXC certificate
The 24-year-old mother of a one-year-old boy was yesterday granted $30,000 bail for allegedly producing a false CXC certificate when she applied to become a municipal police officer at Tuesday’s recruitment drive at City Hall.
Akilah Mc Clashie of El Socorro appeared before Magistrate Christine Charles in the Port of Spain First Magistrates’ Court, charged with uttering a forged document. She was granted bail of $30,000 to be approved.
McClashie was represented by attorney Richard Clarke-Wills and will return to court on February 20.
A recruitment drive was held on Tuesday at City Hall in Port of Spain, where hundreds turned out to apply.
The Statutory Authorities Service Commission is overseeing the recruitment drive and is seeking to fill 325 vacancies in the Municipal Police Service in Port of Spain, Arima, San Fernando and Point Fortin.
A similar exercise will be held in Point Fortin tomorrow (Saturday). The recruitment drive is seeking to fulfil a Cabinet mandate to strengthen the municipal police force to 1,400.