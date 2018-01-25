Son gets 3 years’ jail for gun, ammunition, stealing mom’s taxi
A 27-year-old man from San Fernando was this morning jailed by a magistrate for three years for possession of a gun, 17 rounds of ammunition, driving his mother's taxi without her permission and driving without a taxi permit.
Marcus Byneal, of Cooper Street, pleaded guilty in the San Fernando Magistrates' court before senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine, that around midnight on Monday he was stopped by police officers at South Park Mall, Tarouba, who conducted a search of the vehicle and found the gun and ammunition.
Antoine sentenced Byneal to 14 days simple imprisonment for using the vehicle without his mother's permission; six months hard labour for not having the required permit; three years hard labour for possession of a firearm and nine months for the ammunition.
The sentences were ordered by the magistrate to be served concurrently so Byneal will do three years.