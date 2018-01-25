Soca and pan
GARY CARDINEZ
It was pure music rivalry on a night for love as the seven large conventional steel orchestras in the North Zone competed in the preliminary round for the National Panorama competition last Monday.
The event saw several soca artistes performing in the panyards before the steelbands played their songs for the judges.
Ultimate Rejects performed three times on the night, with their Lightening Flash at Massy Trinidad All Stars on Duke Street, Nutrien Silver Stars on Tragarete Road and Inside the Festival at Shell Invaders at the Queen’s Park Oval.
Reigning Soca Monarch Aaron “Voice” St Louis performed his hit Year for Love at Desperadoes on Tragarete Road, while Kees Dieffenthaller was dancing to his song Hello at Phase II Pan Groove, Hamilton Street, Woodbrook.
The soca element brought many young people into the Panorama fold for the first time, a sign of encouragement for the movement.