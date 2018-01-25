Rape accused killed at Princes Town

Marvin Johnson

Princes Town CID police found the body of 42-year-old Marvin Johnson on the roadside early yesterday with two gunshot wounds to the head. Police received reports of a car, without a license plate, in the Inverness, Princes Town, area. While responding to that report, police found Johnson’s body at Lothians Branch Road at about 2.30 am.

They said Johnson had knapsack which contained a pair of gloves, a torchlight, a screwdriver and a cell phone. His hands were in the camouflage pants he was wearing. Police said a white t-shirt was wrapped over his head.

Johnson, also called Trick Daddy, was on bail after being charged with three counts of rape, one of which he was committed to stand trial at the High Court. He lived at Lothians Road, Princes Town.

He was a suspect in a recent robbery at Princes Town. Only last weekend police released him from custody without any charges for the robbery. Homicide Bureau (Region III) and Princes Town police are investigating.