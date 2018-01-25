Pollard creates history — First to play 400 T20s Pollard creates history — First to play 400 T20s

Kieron Pollard

Sherdon Pierre

Living by his mantra “Don`t ever quit!” Kieron Pollard has created history by becoming the first cricketer to play 400 T20s. He reached this milestone on Monday when his team, Melbourne Renegades, played against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League in Australia.

“Never in my wildest dreams had I thought I would have played 400 T20 games. Obviously, when I started playing cricket there were only ODIs and Test matches and you look forward to playing for the West Indies in those formats. It is a milestone, some people will just look at it as just T20 cricket but to survive so long in any one format you have to be doing something right.” Said the hard-hitting all-rounder Pollard.

His T20 career started in 2006 in the Stanford Twenty/20Tournament against Cayman Islands, a game he vaguely remembers. However, he confessed that pre-game jitters still occur but not as often as his earlier matches. “You enter each game with a mindset of playing a cricket game where someone has to win and someone has to lose. Once you have prepared physically and mentally you have to go out there and try to perform.”

The 30-year-old continuously plays in T20 leagues throughout the globe – mainly the Indian Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, the Pakistan Super League, NatWest T20 Blast (England) and the Caribbean Premier League. Participating in all these leagues and travelling thousands of miles must take a toll on the body. Pollard admitted, “Life of a cricketer or any sportsman is not easy especially with the amount of travelling. Thankfully, I have a better understanding of my body now; I am still in the prime of my career with some youthful time left so, I have developed a pattern in going back home to rest, train and recuperate.”

Being away for majority of the year can also affect your family. Pollard, who is married and has a son and daughter mentioned, “Family has been really supportive as always with the kids travelling whenever school is out. We maximise on the different technology available to stay in contact.” He continued, “Persons see the glamour but, we are still human beings.”

In his 400 matches, Pollard has amassed 7,830runs, 243 wickets and 229 catches. Reflecting on his career thus far, he indicated, “There have been a lot of low points but you try not to remember it especially in an inconsistent period. There are lots of high points as well by winning games, taking catches and contributing to the team in different successful ways. Whenever you put your team first, things look up for you more times than not.”

The innings which stamped his name on the world stage was in the Champions League T20 in 2009 when he scored a blistering 54 from 18 balls in a winning effort for Trinidad and Tobago against New South Wales. That was his favourite knock up until last year`s edition of the IPL where he scored 70 from 47 balls (3 fours, 5 sixes) for Mumbai Indians versus Royal Challengers Bangalore. His team was struggling at four wickets down for seven runs chasing 143 to win then he shared a 93-run partnership with Krunal Pandaya to help his team to a four wicket victory.

The six- hitting batsman, who is one of the most sought-after T20 players in the world, boasted about winning every T20 league he played in except in England.