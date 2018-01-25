PM makes adjustment for Cuffie

Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday disclosed he would hand over the Public Administration and Communications portfolio to another Cabinet minister, while regular line minister Maxie Cuffie continued to recuperate in the United States.

In a radio interview, Rowley reiterated that he had been overseeing that ministry since Cuffie fell ill last year. He said Cuffie’s recuperation was going well and hoped he would return to duty soon.

However, Rowley said it had become a bit challenging to handle the portfolio when there were things he had to do as Prime Minister which required no postponement. In this regard, Rowley said he would make “a slight adjustment” for another government minister to handle the Public Administration and Communications Ministry.