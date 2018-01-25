No bottled water at station

The economic woes facing the country have led a Couva supermarket owner to end an arrangement he had to provide bottled water for Couva police.

A month ago he told them he had to discontinue the arrangement, and since then they have had to buy their own drinking water.

Sources at the station said they brought the matter to the attention of the Police Social and Welfare Association and executive members agreed the police service should have intervened to provide bottled water.

Police said with the cost of living going up all the time, the new arrangement has been affecting their pockets, because they now have to fork out money to quench their thirst.

When they have to work additional hours they drink more water, they said, and they are now concerned because the situation has not been rectified.

Sources at the Police Finance Branch said yesterday the release of funds has been slow and they now have to prioritise where the money is being spent.

The source also said even officers who need financial assistance to deal with medical conditions are being turned away and told there is a shortage of money and a decision was taken last year to attend to priority needs.