New board for Airport Authority

Keith Thomas is the new chairman of the Airports Authority. Thomas and other members of the new board were presented with their instruments of appointment yesterday by Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan. The event was held at the ministry on London Street, Port of Spain.

Other members are Col Lyle Alexander (deputy chairman), Earl Wilson, Reshma Maharaj, Joseph Granville, Dawn Callender, and Nadia James-Reyes Tineo. Sinanan said it is his hope the projects before the new board will continue to be on the front burner.

“We all know what took place at the airport a couple of months ago...when there was the industrial action or sick-out whatever you may want to call it,” he said. “It was not acceptable for the people of this country where there were long lines in immigration.

“Another major project the government has embarked upon is the Tobago terminal building. The Airports Authority will set up an agency for that Tobago terminal, and we really do look forward to have the terminal delivered to the people of Tobago within the next two years.” Sinanan said he looks forward to great things from the new board.