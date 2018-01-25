Massive invites Rowley to Chutney/Soca finals

Nermal “Massive” Gosein has done the unthinkable. He has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to attend the grand finals of the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition on Saturday to hear him sing his controversial song, Rowlee Mudder Count.

The lyrical content of the song has been condemned by people, including women’s organisations, who see it as an obscene attack on Rowley and his mother. Massive said yesterday, not only would he like Rowley to see him perform, but he wants the PM to join him on stage at Skinner Park, San Fernando. Government has pumped some $1 million in funding for the show put on by George Singh of Southex Promotions. Massive is one of 11 finalists who will come up against defending champion Omardath Maraj for the $300,000 first prize. The other joint winner of the 2017 competition, Ravi B, has decided not to defend his crown.

In a statement issued yesterday, Massive said he is extending a personal invitation for Rowley to be his guest of honour at the event, “as well as invite him to join me on stage.” He said this is to show the nation that while they may disagree, they do not have to be disagreeable. He believes that he and the PM have much more in common than differences. He did not specify what those commonalities were.

“Post-colonial Trinidad and Tobago has seen the emergence of soca and chutney become the voice of the masses. Double entendre, political picong, lyrical creativity and intense competition mix each year into a cocktail that is Carnival.”

Massive said while his 2018 offering has sparked national debate on a variety of levels, “it is highly commendable that Prime Minister Rowley has understood the role of artistes in our society and not criticised the song as others have done. It is a credit to our political maturity as a nation and as a people.”

The artiste said should Rowley accept his invitation, he would like to start a conversation with him on the lack of support for Indo-Trinidadian culture by his administration. He cited the failure of state-owned CNMG television to televise the performances at the Divali Nagar last year. He said East Indian festivals such as Ramleela, Phagwa and Indian Arrival Day all received little or no support from the State.