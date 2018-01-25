Jaden searching for guardian angels

Shawn Pereira assists his son Jaden on his return to Tobago after being treated in Trinidad for a head injury. PHOTO BY KINNESHA GEORGE

Jaden Perreira may not be in the best of health after the beating he suffered at the hands of classmates last week Wednesday, but he still wants to find the guardian angels who tried to help him. While Perreira lay unconscious and bleeding on the ground after the attack, a social media video showed a girl trying to stem the flow of blood from his head with a washrag. It seems several of his classmates tried to help him.

“There were three girls who tried to help me,” he said yesterday. “I need them to know how grateful I am. I know they want to see me and I want them to know I want to see them, miss, to thank them. They tried to save my life. I used to talk to her (name called) and her friends.” The girls have not come forward since the incident.

Perreira is a student at the Signal Hill Secondary School, but does not want to return there after being bullied and beaten. Perreira returned home to Tobago on Tuesday after being discharged from the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was warded and treated for a fractured skull. He was released into the care of his father, Sean Perreira.