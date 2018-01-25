Deyalsingh knocks claim that flu shots kills

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said he is disheartened that an academic would condemn the flu vaccination programme which, he claimed, has proven to be effective worldwide.

“I am so saddened that an intellectual can jump on the fear-mongering of vaccines to discourage people from getting their vaccines,” Deyalsingh said.

“We (Health Ministry) will be having a very robust response to Professor Stephan Gift.”

He was referring to comments made Gift, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at UWI, who claimed that the vaccine can lead to paralysis or even death. “I urge you to research what is happening in England, the US and Australia, where people are dying because they cannot get the flu vaccine. We in TT have 70,000 doses of flu vaccines available free of charge. It is because of this, we have no deaths due to seasonal flu last year.”

On Tuesday, Newsday published a letter to the editor from Gift who said statistics over the past five years from the Center for Disease Control in the US, show that the flu vaccine is effective less than half the time among the overall population. The dean added, it fails even more severely for seniors who are considered to be among the at-risk group.

Referring to different statistics, Deyalsingh said that a few years ago in England there were some fear-mongering about measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines with claims that they caused autism.

“That doctor was found to have been lying about his research and was totally discredited. Some people who had listened to that, stopped giving their children the MMR vaccines. There was an upsurge in measles, mumps and rubella,” Deyalsingh told reporters.

Gift urged the Health Ministry to take note of the findings, as stated in the letter, and utilise a safer and more effective approach in the fight against the flu.

Two weeks ago, Deyalsingh called on citizens to get the influenza vaccine to prevent possible hospitalisation or even death during the flu season which runs from October to May yearly. During the North Central Regional Health Authority National Flu Vaccination Campaign launched at the Tunapuna market, he received his flu vaccine.