COSTAATT crippled by GATE policy

Former Tertiary Education Minister Fazal Karim has expressed concern over the fall in student enrolment at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of TT (COSTAATT).

In a media statement yesterday, Karim said changes to the Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses programme (GATE) by the Dr Keith Rowley administration was manifesting in “low student numbers across all tertiary institutions.”

Karim noted that COSTAATT had been established with the mandate of “providing broad-based access to socially responsive and innovative educational programmes” which include providing education access to single parents, retrenched workers, students from underserved communities and secondary-school leavers without the prerequisites to enter into university-level training.

He said enrolment at the institution had exceeded 11,000 students under the People’s Partnership Administration, while changes to the programme has caused student numbers to drop by at least 30 to 40 per cent.

“Contrary to the PNM’s contractionary policies, the People’s Partnership Government undertook expansion in nursing and allied health care at El Dorado and new campuses in Sangre Grande and Chaguanas.

The Rowley-led PNM has caused mayhem, fear, panic and frustration among members of faculty, staff and students at COSTAATT,” Karim said.

He said tertiary institutions were not being paid GATE funds on time, which had resulted in severe cash flow problems, as some institutions were reportedly owed in excess of 24 months.

Karim cited the TT Hospitality and Tourism Institute (TTHTI), saying it had had to deny access to students who are dependent on GATE financing, and noted that the TTHTI had threatened legal action against the Ministry of Education.