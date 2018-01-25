CNC plant remains shut down for second day

Caribbean Nitrogen Company Limited, located at the Point lisas Industrial Estate, Point Lisas. CNC has shut down operations due to a lack of a Gas agreement with National Gas Company. Photo: Lincoln Holder

Although the ammonia plant at the Caribbean Nitrogen Company in Point Lisas remained shut down for the second day yesterday, work continued as normal in other operations.

“There is no work going on at the plant, but workers are doing maintenance and other administrative duties. The turnout is the same as always and we are just monitoring the situation,” said a worker.

On Tuesday night the company shut down the plant because it had received no natural gas from state-owned National Gas Company (NGC).

Hundreds of workers’ job are on the breadline, but some claimed they learned of this via media reports.

“You have more information than me. We are waiting to get more news from the media,” another worker said.