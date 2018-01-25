Call to get flu vaccination

The Ministry of Health has urged citizens to get the influenza vaccine, especially for Carnival when many visitors arrive from countries with active flu transmission.

The ministry said the vaccine is available free at all health centres, complies with World Health Organisation recommendations and has been formulated to take account of flu viruses circulating in this region.

In a release, the ministry said it is continuing the flu season vaccination drive to ensure the public is protected against the flu.

The vaccine is inactivated meaning it does not contain any live influenza virus and therefore cannot cause the flu.

The flu vaccine, according to the release, provides:

protection against the flu virus and serious complications like pneumonia

reduction in the severity of flu symptoms (if they do occur)

protection against the flu for women during and after pregnancy

reduction in the risk of flu-like illness in babies after birth (when mothers receive the vaccine during pregnancy)

reduction in the risk of deaths in children from the flu

reduction in absenteeism from work and school.

The ministry said people in the following groups: children aged six months to five years; pregnant women; adults over 65; people with chronic medical conditions (such as diabetes); and people with chronic respiratory illnesses (such as asthma), should get the vaccine.

Also, it is recommended that people in the health care workforce and essential services are vaccinated, as they are more likely to be exposed to people with the flu.

Influenza is a serious illness that is generally more severe than the common cold and can be fatal.

It is therefore crucial members of the public get vaccinated.

After vaccination, individuals should still take preventative measures which reduce the spread of viruses, the release said.