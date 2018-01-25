Background checks holding up selection
The Police Service Commission (PSC) is still making a final determination on which candidates short-listed for the posts of Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner should be put on an order of merit list, to be sent to President Anthony Carmona.
Yesterday, a PSC source dismissed a newspaper report on Tuesday that former minister of national security Gary Griffith heads the list.
According to the source, the PSC in conjunction with KPMG, the firm recruited to help in the selection process, is still doing background checks on those on the short-list.
The source added that acting CoP Stephen Williams, Griffith, retired acting Deputy Commissioner Glen Hackett and president of the Police Social and Welfare Association Michael Seales are among those whose names could be on the list.