A ‘Tiger’ laid to rest A ‘Tiger’ laid to rest

Cecil ‘Tiger’ Walker

SHERDON PIERRE

Iconic sport administrator and physical education teacher Cecil Walker was laid to rest last Friday at the Santa Rosa RC Church at the age of 84. Mr. Walker better known as ‘Tiger’ was born in Aruba but moved to Trinidad at an early age and resided at Arima for majority of his life. He was the father of three children- Kerwyn, Cheryl-Ann and Ian (deceased).

His most known service to this country was performing the role of director of physical Education and Sport at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs. His passion for educating began when he started his teaching career at San Fernando Boys` and Arima Boys` Roman Catholic schools. Then he took a break to further his tertiary education in Leeds England also the McMasters University in Canada. Afterwards, he taught at the Arima Government Secondary School, Arima Comprehensive School and came out of retirement to teach at Bishop`s Anstey High School East and Trinity College East.

Joanne Ferguson, President of Alumni Association of Arima Government Secondary School commented, “He was a role model to many, he ruled with an iron but a caring fist. He supported his students sometimes even financially when he had to. When it came to the Alumni Association he was our number one supporter by attending meeting, events and always giving sound advice and guidance. His command of the English language was amazing so we all tried to at least emulate him while in his company.”

Cecil played football, table tennis and executed roles of trainer, coach and manager for various clubs in Arima, he was also a pioneer for one of the current largest athletics clubs in the country Abilene Wildcats Track & Field team. He held the position of Vice President and manager of several national teams at the National Amateur Athletics Association of Trinidad & Tobago

He was a cultural aficionado enjoying calypsos and steelpan also a member of the Arawak Literary and Debating Club. He was known to be a devoted church goer. Present at the farewell service were Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian, Eddie Hart, Everald ‘Gally’ Cummings and Editor in Chief of the Newsday Newspaper Jones P Madeira.