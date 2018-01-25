30 compete in Junior Monarch semi-finals

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonian’s Organisation (TUCO) has announced the 30 semi-finalists of the National Junior Calypso Monarch Competition.

The semi-final round of the competition takes place on Saturday at City Hall, Knox Street, Port-of-Spain, from 10 am.

Semi-finalists must be at the venue by 9 am for the draw for positions.

Results will be announced after the competition and finalists will draw for the order of appearance for the finals on February 5 at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The semi-finalists are as follows:

A’janae King Fraser, Arima Girls RC ­– Education First

Aaliyah Campbell, Min of Edu North Eastern Edu District­ – Patriotic Pain

Aaliyah Hinds, St Mary’s AC Primary School ­– Don’t be a Bully

Adrian-Toni Adams, Bishops High School ­– We Go Rally Again

Atiya Lynch, Whim Anglican Primacy ­– The Root of “De” Problem

Bethany Lightbourne, Bishop Anstey High School East ­– Victory

Caryn Mc Carthy, University of the West Indies ­– No More

Catherine Chandler, University of the Southern Caribbean ­– The Real Criminals

Chelister Rochford, Guaico Secondary ­– Hear The Cries

Cindy Ann Bigford, St Gabriel’s RC­ – Stop Domestic Violence

Desle Julien, St Mary’s College ­– Woman of the Century

Duane Ta’zyah O’Connor, St Mary’s College ­– Man of Integrity

Faith Haywood, Arima Girls’ RC ­– Stand Up

Jalan Maughn, Newtown Boys RC ­– Let My People Go

Jenelle Ross, Tableland Secondary School ­– Violence Against Women

Jonathan Simon, Barataria Anglican Primary ­– Things That Really Count

Joshua Hinds, St Benedict’s College ­– Bring It Back (The Love)

Kerston Millar, Bishop’s High School ­– Cultural Diversity

Kevan Calliste, St Benedict’s College ­– Back to de Days

Khalyah Denoon, Scarborough Secondary ­– We Have To Dance

Kurlise Jada Bentham, Bishop Centenary College ­– Good Habits

Marcus Mc Donald, San Fernando Boys RC School ­– Mother Trinbago

Melina Smith, Guaico Secondary ­– Self Needs Control

N’Janela Duncan Regis, Corpus Christi College ­– Black Lives Matter

Naomi Sinnette, Bishop Centenary College ­– Like a Chile

Renaldo Alleyne-Noreiga, St Mary’s College ­– Education is the Key

Rivaldo London, Iere High School ­– Die for Meh Calypso

Sharissa Camejo, Holy Name Convent PoS ­– Pentecost

Terri-Anne Mohammed, Buccoo Government Primary ­– Tell Me More

Tsahai Corbin, University of the West Indies ­– The One True Solution