30 compete in Junior Monarch semi-finals
The Trinbago Unified Calypsonian’s Organisation (TUCO) has announced the 30 semi-finalists of the National Junior Calypso Monarch Competition.
The semi-final round of the competition takes place on Saturday at City Hall, Knox Street, Port-of-Spain, from 10 am.
Semi-finalists must be at the venue by 9 am for the draw for positions.
Results will be announced after the competition and finalists will draw for the order of appearance for the finals on February 5 at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
The semi-finalists are as follows:
A’janae King Fraser, Arima Girls RC – Education First
Aaliyah Campbell, Min of Edu North Eastern Edu District – Patriotic Pain
Aaliyah Hinds, St Mary’s AC Primary School – Don’t be a Bully
Adrian-Toni Adams, Bishops High School – We Go Rally Again
Atiya Lynch, Whim Anglican Primacy – The Root of “De” Problem
Bethany Lightbourne, Bishop Anstey High School East – Victory
Caryn Mc Carthy, University of the West Indies – No More
Catherine Chandler, University of the Southern Caribbean – The Real Criminals
Chelister Rochford, Guaico Secondary – Hear The Cries
Cindy Ann Bigford, St Gabriel’s RC – Stop Domestic Violence
Desle Julien, St Mary’s College – Woman of the Century
Duane Ta’zyah O’Connor, St Mary’s College – Man of Integrity
Faith Haywood, Arima Girls’ RC – Stand Up
Jalan Maughn, Newtown Boys RC – Let My People Go
Jenelle Ross, Tableland Secondary School – Violence Against Women
Jonathan Simon, Barataria Anglican Primary – Things That Really Count
Joshua Hinds, St Benedict’s College – Bring It Back (The Love)
Kerston Millar, Bishop’s High School – Cultural Diversity
Kevan Calliste, St Benedict’s College – Back to de Days
Khalyah Denoon, Scarborough Secondary – We Have To Dance
Kurlise Jada Bentham, Bishop Centenary College – Good Habits
Marcus Mc Donald, San Fernando Boys RC School – Mother Trinbago
Melina Smith, Guaico Secondary – Self Needs Control
N’Janela Duncan Regis, Corpus Christi College – Black Lives Matter
Naomi Sinnette, Bishop Centenary College – Like a Chile
Renaldo Alleyne-Noreiga, St Mary’s College – Education is the Key
Rivaldo London, Iere High School – Die for Meh Calypso
Sharissa Camejo, Holy Name Convent PoS – Pentecost
Terri-Anne Mohammed, Buccoo Government Primary – Tell Me More
Tsahai Corbin, University of the West Indies – The One True Solution