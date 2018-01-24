Just In
Thursday 25 January 2018
Relatives identify body of woman found in Cunupia

Sarah Joseph.

Relatives of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a sheet along with a man at Cunupia on Monday yesterday went to the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) and positively identified the victim as Sarah Joseph, 27, of Freeman Road, St Augustine.

Relatives told police that when they saw a newspaper report yesterday in which the victim had a tattoo of a star on her left shoulder which they immediately recoginsed as being similar to a tattoo which Joseph had. This led to a positive ID.

