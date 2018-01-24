Relatives identify body of woman found in Cunupia
Relatives of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a sheet along with a man at Cunupia on Monday yesterday went to the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) and positively identified the victim as Sarah Joseph, 27, of Freeman Road, St Augustine.
Relatives told police that when they saw a newspaper report yesterday in which the victim had a tattoo of a star on her left shoulder which they immediately recoginsed as being similar to a tattoo which Joseph had. This led to a positive ID.