Thursday 25 January 2018
News

Beatings behind prison walls

Beatings behind PoS prison walls

DESPITE the implementation of grabbers and jammers at the Port of Spain prison, an inmate, reportedly at that prison, was able to record and release video footage showing fellow inmates, shirtless and with hands bound, being kicked and beaten by prison officers, some of whom wore masks.

 

The minute-long video began circulating on social media this morning, less than 24 hours after rumours of an attempted jailbreak were denied by prison authorities.

The beating of prisoners in such a manner, according to sources, can be viewed as being in violation of the International Bill of Human Rights which states that all prisoners shall be treated with the respect due to their dignity and value as human beings.

TT has ratified the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. The T&T Prison service mandate is to, "hold and treat."

