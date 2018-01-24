Award winning TT designer Gregory Mills has died
Gregory Mills, an award-winning TT designer, died today after being ill for some time.
The designer, who died in Trinidad, was based in London and was the winner of the Caribbean Fashion Award in the category, “Caribbean Fashion Designer Male 2009” award.
Millhouse’s Collections were recognised for, the bold simple designs coupled with clean lines, classic fit and European flair.
In 2002, Millhouse won ‘Best Showing of the Day’ at the Caribbean Fashion Week Jamaica and was selected to debut their 2009 Holiday Collection, “Southern Comfort,” at the prestigious BHP Building, for the wives of the 34 dignitaries, attending the Fifth Summit of the Americas held in Trinidad and Tobago.