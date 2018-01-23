WASA to pay more for slipping house caused by water leak

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is to pay Princes Town homeowners Darwin Sahadath and his wife Kamalar an additional $10,000 for their four-storey home at Nagee Avenue, Iere Village Branch Road.

Justice Vasheist Kokaram, who, last year, ordered WASA to compensate the couple for the damage to their home, varied his $2.2 million order to include an additional $10,541.79.

This further sum represents the cost of remedial work incurred by the couple in a failed attempt to save their home.

The Sahadaths took legal action against WASA after their house dropped ten feet below road level and shifted 20 feet from where it was built because of a WASA pipeline which began leaking in 2012.