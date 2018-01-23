Sinanan calls for police crackdown: Fake PBR passes in use

Ag Supt Edwin Phillips of the Transit Police Branch displays a fraudulent PBR maxi-taxi pass during a press conference hosted by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, right, yesterday.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday called on Route II maxi taxi drivers to help police weed out those who work on the Priority Bus Route (PBR) while using fraudulent computer-generated PBR passes.

He made the call while addressing 15 maxi taxi operators following a rebate cheque distribution ceremony at the ministry office in Port of Spain, for people who bought large maxis in recent years. Sinanan noted that a rebate now applies to people who own CNG vehicles and encouraged owners to convert to take advantage of a rebate in the future.

“People are not obeying the laws and there are some maxi taxi drivers who are not authorised to be on the bus route but who are on it by means of fake passes. We have asked the transit police to be a lot more vigilant and we would be working with them to ensure users of the bus route are authorised to do so,” Sinanan said.

Acting Superintendent Edwin Phillips of the Transit Police Branch also addressed the gathering and thanked Linus Philip, president of the Route II Maxi Taxi Association for bringing cases of suspected fake permits to the attention of the police.

Noting that through various patrols, police have captured 12 stolen vehicles and ticketed over 2,000 people for unlawful use of the PBR, he underscored the need for maxi taxis to provide safe and secure transportation.

Phillips said people are making computer-generated PBR passes, but once the watermark is detected to be fake, the passes are taken away to be investigated with the intent of bringing charges against the driver. He said the fine for being on the PBR without a legitimate pass is $2,000.

“We are going to be more vigilant and know with the help of the minister, we are going to face some challenges, but we are going to work toward the removal of these fraudulent passes on the bus route,” Phillips said.