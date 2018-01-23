‘Shaka’ charged with murder ‘Shaka’ charged with murder

A Toco man appeared before a Sangre Grande magistrate yesterday, charged with the murder of fisherman David Callender two Sundays ago at Cumana Village.

A statement from the police said Tyron Marryshow, also known as Shaka, was charged with Callender’s murder on Monday.

Marryshow, 30, also a fisherman from Cumana Village, was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition. He appeared before a justice of the peace on Monday, and the matter was adjourned to yesterday, when he reappeared on the murder charge.

Callender, 38, was close to his home when he got into an altercation with a man over an electrical part of a boat.

During the argument, the man pulled out a gun and shot Callender several times. Investigations were led by acting ASP Windel Flaviney, of Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 3, and both the murder and the weapon charges were laid by Sgt.Harridath Sookdeo, of Toco Police Station.