Pregnant mom remains in custody
The 27-year-old pregnant mother who fatally stabbed a man during a domestic dispute last Friday at their apartment at Cunupia, remained in police custody up to late yesterday.
Police said they must take statements from the mother as it relates to the stabbing death of 31- year-old maxi-taxi drive Dayananad Dookie.
Dookie also called Sick plied the Chaguanas-Curepe route. Police said they must also take statements of claims of a history of physical and verbal abuse.
The mother of three is two months pregnant and is being housed at a police station in central Trinidad.
Reports are Dookie and the woman had a heated argument at their apartment at Solomon Drive off Chin Chin Road, Cunupia, on Friday at about at about 4.30 pm.
He began beating her and while dodging slaps with her back against a concrete wall in the kitchen, she grabbed a knife and stabbed him once in his chest.
Dookie was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he later died.
The woman’s three children ages one to seven were at home at the time of the incident. Relatives and residents said the woman is a victim of domestic abuse.