PM: Surveys on Sandals

Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has revealed that surveys are under way on the property earmarked for the establishment of the Sandals resort in Tobago. Responding to questions after a four-hour closed-door meeting between a ministerial committee, Tobago House of Assembly officials and members of the Tobago Division of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Prime Minister noted that the surveys have gone on and are going on.

The Prime Minister noted that a memorandum of understanding had been signed between the Government and Sandals and that is where the project starts. “We go on now to the very nature of it, then we get to the physicals; we have identified the land, the land has been surveyed – well most of it – and that technographical survey goes to the architects. In the coming weeks we would begin to put in applications for the approvals. Then the consultation period would begin,” he said.

Rowley said the project has to be formulated, while at the same time the approvals must be done.