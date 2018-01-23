No ‘live’ band at Soca Monarch semis
Arima-born Jerome Precilla, better known in the soca world as Rome, will be first on stage at the International Soca Monarch Competition Semifinal at the Queen’s Park Savannah tomorrow night. But because of financial constraints, there will be no live band to accompany the artistes.
Spokesman for organisers at Caribbean Prestige Foundation (CPF) Peter Lewis told all those at the draw for positions yesterday at the NLCB Hospitality Suite at the Queen’s Park Oval that contestants will have to walk with their own tracks to perform over them.
The event is free to the public and starts at 6 pm. Performing last is seasoned entertainer Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, whose Hulk has been heating up the airwaves in the past few weeks.
Barbadian Marzville will sing his very popular Give It To Ya in position ten, while third place Young King Aaron Duncan follows in eleventh position with his Better Days.
The full order of appearance is:
1. Rome - Whole Self
2. M1 - Ups and Downs
3. Swappi - Bed
4. Eddie Charles - Wet and Ready
5. Shradah Mc Intyre - Lit
6. Dawg-E-Slaughter - De Tribute (Jook & Jook) Ease Up
7. LFS Music - No Weapon
8. Dev - Is Jam
9. Farmer Nappy - Wifey
10. Marzville - Give It To Ya
11. Aaron Duncan - Better Days
12. Omardath Maharaj - Me or Meh Motor Car
13. Orlando Octave - Love You So
14. Quin-C - An Never
15. Cassi - Play Meh Self
16. Mighty & Subance - Bad in Bam Bam
17. Trinidad Ghost - Bubble N Dip
18. Kerlz - Drip
19. S.O. King - Bap Bap Bap
20 Marvay - Adrenaline Rush
21. Hollywood HP - Drama
22. Banjela - Ah Love Meh Island
23. Ambi - Ah Sock It Already
24. Asten Isaac, Rikki Jai, Yankey Boy - Blue Soap
25. Feluke - Doh Hold Back
26. Marlon Asher - Keep Up
27. Motto - Party Lit
28. Jadel - Round and Round
29. Turner - She Bad
30. Chingee - At Last
31. Kris Kennedy - Day Ones
32. 5Star Akil - Feel Right
33. Slammer Cutter - She Husband Money
34. Blaxx - Hulk