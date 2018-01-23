No ‘live’ band at Soca Monarch semis

WE READY: Some of the artistes selected to perform in the Soca Monarch semis, pose for a photo yesterday at the NLCB booth, Queen’s Park Oval. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Arima-born Jerome Precilla, better known in the soca world as Rome, will be first on stage at the International Soca Monarch Competition Semifinal at the Queen’s Park Savannah tomorrow night. But because of financial constraints, there will be no live band to accompany the artistes.

Spokesman for organisers at Caribbean Prestige Foundation (CPF) Peter Lewis told all those at the draw for positions yesterday at the NLCB Hospitality Suite at the Queen’s Park Oval that contestants will have to walk with their own tracks to perform over them.

The event is free to the public and starts at 6 pm. Performing last is seasoned entertainer Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, whose Hulk has been heating up the airwaves in the past few weeks.

Barbadian Marzville will sing his very popular Give It To Ya in position ten, while third place Young King Aaron Duncan follows in eleventh position with his Better Days.

The full order of appearance is:

1. Rome - Whole Self

2. M1 - Ups and Downs

3. Swappi - Bed

4. Eddie Charles - Wet and Ready

5. Shradah Mc Intyre - Lit

6. Dawg-E-Slaughter - De Tribute (Jook & Jook) Ease Up

7. LFS Music - No Weapon

8. Dev - Is Jam

9. Farmer Nappy - Wifey

10. Marzville - Give It To Ya

11. Aaron Duncan - Better Days

12. Omardath Maharaj - Me or Meh Motor Car

13. Orlando Octave - Love You So

14. Quin-C - An Never

15. Cassi - Play Meh Self

16. Mighty & Subance - Bad in Bam Bam

17. Trinidad Ghost - Bubble N Dip

18. Kerlz - Drip

19. S.O. King - Bap Bap Bap

20 Marvay - Adrenaline Rush

21. Hollywood HP - Drama

22. Banjela - Ah Love Meh Island

23. Ambi - Ah Sock It Already

24. Asten Isaac, Rikki Jai, Yankey Boy - Blue Soap

25. Feluke - Doh Hold Back

26. Marlon Asher - Keep Up

27. Motto - Party Lit

28. Jadel - Round and Round

29. Turner - She Bad

30. Chingee - At Last

31. Kris Kennedy - Day Ones

32. 5Star Akil - Feel Right

33. Slammer Cutter - She Husband Money

34. Blaxx - Hulk