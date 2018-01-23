Naps crush St Benedict’s by five wickets

Naparima College crushed St Benedict’s College by five wickets yesterday as the 2018 season of the Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League bowled off. Playing at the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore, Naparima won the toss and sent St Benedict’s to bat.

Naps bowled out St Benedict’s for a meagre 111 with Antonio Gomes top-scoring with 24. Ryan Bandoo (3/24) did the bulk of his damage at the top of the order, while off-spinner Shadell Soogrim cleaned up the tail to finish with impeccable figures of three wickets for no run.

Naparima, led by a brilliant knock of 72 not out from Kyle Roopchand, closed on 112 for five. Jonathan Frederick took two for 27 for St Benedict’s.

The other match on the day featuring hosts Signal Hill and Fatima College had to be abandoned as the pitch was not prepared well.