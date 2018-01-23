More women at municipal police recruitment

Hundreds of people showed up at the Port of Spain City Corporation on Knox Street to apply to be municipal police officers. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Although the country is challenged by an increase of crime and gun-related crimes, there is still hope for TT, said Snr Supt of the Municipal Police Carlisle Huggins.

Speaking to Newsday at a recruitment drive at City Hall, Port of Spain, Huggins said he was amazed by the turnout of young people, especially women, wanting to join the municipal police.

“I think people still have hope in the TT police service and they want a change, especially with the crime situation in the country. What I am seeing here today, there is hope for TT, because a lot of young people in TT are interested in the programmes. Although there is a high percentage of crime and gun-related crimes, I think that seeing that so many young people who are interested in being law abiding, joining the municipal unit, I think there is a lot of hope for TT,” Huggins said.