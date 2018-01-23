Ministry investigating school gun video
A 15-second long video, showing students of a St Joseph secondary school brandishing what appears to be a Glock .9 mm pistol, is currently being investigated by officials of the Ministry of Education.
The video which shows two students recording the weapon on their cellphones circulated on WhatsApp earlier today.
Newsday spoke to President of the National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA) Raffiena Ali-Boodoosingh, who said while she was concerned over recent school violence she did not feel that increasing security at secondary schools was the solution.
She added the issue of school violence was a complex one and required the participation of all stakeholders including parents, teachers and the students themselves.