Wednesday 24 January 2018
Lockdown at PoS prison

Heavily armed prison officers outside the Port of Spain prison on Frederick Street yesterday.

Police and prison officers locked down Frederick Street yesterday afternoon in a surprise search of the Port of Spain gaol.

A large contingent of prison officers were seen on Frederick Street, just before 5 pm, entering the prison. They were in full tactical gear, and armed with standard issue submachine guns. Sources in the prison service told Newsday the officers were carrying out a surprise search in anticipation of the Carnival celebrations, and said it was routine, as they usually “sanitise” all prisons before Carnival. They dispelled rumours of a security breach at the prison although rumours were rife of an attempted jail break.

