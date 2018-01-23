Lockdown at PoS prison
Police and prison officers locked down Frederick Street yesterday afternoon in a surprise search of the Port of Spain gaol.
A large contingent of prison officers were seen on Frederick Street, just before 5 pm, entering the prison. They were in full tactical gear, and armed with standard issue submachine guns. Sources in the prison service told Newsday the officers were carrying out a surprise search in anticipation of the Carnival celebrations, and said it was routine, as they usually “sanitise” all prisons before Carnival. They dispelled rumours of a security breach at the prison although rumours were rife of an attempted jail break.