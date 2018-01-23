"Kenny" tattoo only lead in Cunupia deaths
Police have not yet been able to identify the two bodies, one male, and one female, which were found yesterday in an open field on Mon Plaisir Road, Cunupia.
The only identifying mark on one of the two bodies is a tattoo with the word "Kenny."
The tattoo was on the body of the man, but police have not yet disclosed where.
Police told Newsday yesterday that the two bodies are being taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James, where fingerprints will be taken in an effort to identify them.