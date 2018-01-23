Jaden returns home

Shawn Pereira assists his son Jaden on his return to Tobago after being treated in Trinidad for a head injury. Photo: Kinnesha George

The 17-year-old Tobago schoolboy who suffered a fractured skull after being beaten by other students returned home today.

Jaden Perreira, who attends Signal Hill Secondary School, had to be flown to Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was warded after the attack last week Wednesday. He was hit on the head with a concrete block.

His father, Sean Perreira, said while his son could walk and speak, he was complaining of headaches and dizziness. He said he would be taking action against his son's attackers and would arrange to have him transferred to another school as soon as he was fully recovered.