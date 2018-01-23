Govt to release dialysis funds by Friday
Fears among dialysis patients at various centres throughout the country that they may have to pay for their treatment were allayed yesterday.
The Ministry of Health, through its external assistance programme, revealed that the grants were cleared last Friday and will be made available to dialysis centres by the end of this week. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the same thing on Monday.
Dialysis centres, including the St Augustine Private Hospital, have not been paid for more than ten months because of a cashflow problem.
However, sources revealed that government has begun collecting new taxes, which has resulted in a boost in revenue, making it possible for funds to be released to assist with priority health care.
Dialysis patients who are not part of the government-funded programme pay $1,200 per session. Government pays three-quarter of the cost of all the sessions.