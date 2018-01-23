Garcia: No retrenchment at UTT, COSTAATT

Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday declared, “The UTT (University of TT) is not about to retrench workers in the next few days.”

He said the COSTAATT (College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of TT) also, “has no intentions of retrenching any workers.” He made these statements in the Senate in response to questions from Opposition Senator Wade Mark.

On UTT, the minister said, “Discussions are ongoing with the OWTU (Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union), the workers’ representative union and the UTT, under my direction.”

Garcia stressed, “Until we have completed these negotiations and discussions, no decision will be taken.”

After reminding Mark that as a former trade unionist, he knew these matters are difficult to predict, Garcia said, “I have asked for a meeting of both parties for next week Wednesday.”

On COSTAATT, Garcia said, “The college has normal HR (human resources) attrition of staff, just like any other organisation. The proposed contraction of its operations is not outside of what can be expected in the normal economy.”

He told senators, “There is no crisis at COSTAATT.” He said the institution would soon issue a statement to respond to reports that workers there would be retrenched.

Later in the sitting, Garcia said a new building will be constructed for the Fanny Village Government Primary School as soon as funds become available.