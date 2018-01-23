Gadsby-Dolly: TUCO owes NCC
Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said yesterday the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) is continuing to receive funding, despite taking out a $4.2 million loan on the $6.5 million allocation it received for fiscal 2017/2018.
In the Senate, Gadsby-Dolly said TUCO was asked to submit their budget in line with its $6.5 million allocation. However, she said, “TUCO has outstanding loans taken against their 2018 subvention.” The minister said the budget TUCO submitted did not take into account the repayment of this loan to the National Carnival Commission (NCC) “which has been forced to honour the loan.”
Gadbsy-Dolly said the NCC wrote to TUCO on January 5 and 11, asking for an urgent re-submission of its budget. While this issue remains unresolved, Gadsby-Dolly said TUCO continues to receive funding for recurrent expenditure and competition-related expenses.
She said this funding included $200,000 last November, $400,000 last December and $200,000 on January 19.
In response to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark, Gadsby-Dolly explained the balance of TUCO’s 2017/2018 subvention “has to take into account the repayment of the very significant loan” which TUCO negotiated against this subvention.