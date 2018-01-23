Ex-policeman on drug charge gets bail

A retired policeman, who operates a bar and is also the pastor of a church, was granted $150,000 bail when he appeared before a Couva magistrate charged with having 1114 grammes of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking yesterday. Yolande Lashley, 57, was arrested at his business place, Issa’s Lounge, in Carli Bay Road, Couva, on Monday during a police exercise.

When he came before Magistrate Siumongal Ramsaran in the Couva Magistrates Court yesterday, Lashley pleaded not guilty. He was charged by PC Ramoutar of the Couva CID.

The marijuana was entered into evidence by police. Prosecutor Sgt Bonnett made no objection to bail, as he said Lashley had a clean criminal record.

Ramsaran granted bail of $150,000 with a surety and clerk of the peace approval. Lashley’s wife was present and after the court had heard all other cases, she asked Ramsaran if she would be allowed to speak.

He obliged and she asked for her husband to be given a cash alternative to the bail. She said he is a pastor and a good person.

But Ramsaran told her he could not vary the order he had made earlier.

He said her husband could ask for a cash alternative on his next court appearance on February 20.