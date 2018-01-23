Dole Chadee’s son out of hospital

Two days after attorney Sharma Boodram was shot and wounded, doctors discharged him from the San Fernando General Hospital.

Boodram, 36, a part-time farmer, is the son of convicted killer Nankissoon Boodram, also known as Dole Chadee.

Police said doctors allowed him to leave the hospital on Sunday evening, as the bullet did not cause damage to any major organs.

On Friday, Boodram told police he was alone in a shed in a forested area at Pascal Road, Piparo, at about 3 am when he heard a gunshot, then felt a burning sensation in his abdomen.

He contacted the Police Command Centre and staff alerted Princes Town police.

Cpl Richardson is leading investigations into the shooting.

Boodram is on $200,000 bail after police charged him in January 2015 with possession of a gun, ammunition and one gramme of marijuana.

The case is pending in the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court against Boodram, who pleaded not guilty.

Boodram’s father and eight members of the Chadee gang were convicted of the January 10, 1994 murders of four members of the Baboolal family of Williamsville.

Siblings Osmond and Sumatee Baboolal survived the attack.

Chadee and eight gang members were hanged over a four-day period in Port of Spain in 1999.