Cops to interview Central man about Facebook ad

FIRE: The gun which was advertised by the man on Facebook.

Central Division police have teamed up with their colleagues from the Cyber Crime Unit to investigate what they describe as a questionable advertisement on Facebook last week for a Beretta pistol. The advertisement attracted several potential buyers who responded on the seller’s Facebook page.

However, Facebook deemed the ad a breach of its regulations and the ad was removed. Last Friday head of the central Division Snr Supt Kenny McIntyre ordered investigators from that division to investigate. The police said yesterday after gathering material including copies of the ad and the responses from potential buyers, they will seek an audience with the man who posted the ad.

The man, the father of three, insisted to Newsday last week that the gun was given to him by an uncle who is now dead, but he had documents to prove ownership. However, the man, a former gang member, also said he had other guns but could not say whether they were legal or illegal. He has since expressed regret over the Facebook ad and said he is willing to talk to the police. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said last week that the matter would be brought to the attention of the police for their immediate intervention.