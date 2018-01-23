Aqua Warriors claim three trophies at first 2018 meet

(L-R): Nicholai Peterkin, Rochelle Pierre and Jacob Cox.

The Tobago YMCA Aqua Warriors swim club participated in the 9th edition of the Sea Hawks swim club New Year’s splash held at the Centre of Excellence swimming pool, Macoya.

The nine-member swim contingent from Tobago consisting of developmental swimmers, competitive swimmers and coaches braved the harsh weather experienced and fierce competition against over 300 swimmers throughout Trinidad and Tobago to return home with three overall trophy winners, Jacob Cox, Nicholai Peterkin and Rochelle Pierre.

The swim contingent comprising of Abrisse Trim, Jacob Cox, Brianna Percy, Justin Thomas, Nicholai Peterkin, Dante Williams, John Procope, Rochelle Pierre, who played the role of both swimmer and assistant coach and Mosi Denoon, as the head coach of the team, had an excellent showing at this first swim meet of the year.

In the competitive category, podium awards went to Rochelle Pierre (15 and Over Category), who copped the 1st place overall trophy for her age group. In the individual events, Pierre placed 1st in the Women’s 15 and Over 200-meter individual medley (IM) event, 100-metre backstroke event and the 100-metre freestyle event and then she went on to place 2nd in the Women 15 and Over 100-metre breaststroke event. Also, in the competitive category Jacob Cox, in the Ages 9-10 category, claimed the 3rd place overall trophy overall for his age group coming in 1st in the 50-meter breaststroke event and 3rd in the 100 metre IM event, 50 metre Backstroke event and 50-metre freestyle event.

Another outstanding individual winner in the competitive category was Dante Williams, who placed 3rd in 100-metre freestyle event; 4th in the 100-metre butterfly event; 6th in the 100-metre backstroke event and 7th in the 200-meter IM event.

Also, in the competitive category, Abrisse Trim placed 5th in the 50-metre Back stroke event, 50-metre Breast stroke event and 50-metre Butterfly event. Additionally, she placed 6th in the 100-metre IM event and 50-metre freestyle event. Brianna Percy placed 7th in the 100-meter butterfly event and 200-metre IM event. John Procope placed 13th in the 100-meter Butterfly event and 15th in the 200-meter IM event.

In the developmental category, the podium award went to Nicholai Peterkin, who placed 2nd overall in the 13 and over age category. Peterkin went on to place 2nd in the 25-metre freestyle, 50-metre freestyle, 25-metre Backstroke and 25-metre Breaststroke. Other outstanding individual swims in the competitive category went to Justin Thomas, who placed 4th in the 25-metre Backstroke event.

The swimmers from the Tobago YMCA Aqua Warriors would now be preparing for the National Age Group Long Course Championship/Carifta Trials, which takes place at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva from February 21– 25.