WICB tried to resolve Bravo/Red Force situation

Darren Bravo

Darren Bravo will not play in the Regional Super50 tournament, which starts at the end of January but, the West Indies Cricket Board did make an attempt to get Bravo in the TT Red Force team.

There was a mix-up in communication between Bravo, the coaching staff and the selectors of the Red Force which saw Bravo not being considered for the TT squad. Also, Bravo and Sunil Narine said they would not be available for the entire Regional Super50 tournament because they have signed to play in the Pakistan Super League. The TTCB were left in a tough situation as players can only be replaced if are leaving the Regional Super50 tournament to go on West Indies duty of if they get injured. Narine seems set to play in the Super50 but Bravo was not selected. TTCB executive member Dr Allen Sammy said it left the board in a tough situation. Dr Sammy said, “I don’t know if you guys know the challenges and people are saying why they did not pick small Bravo (Darren Bravo), because we pick Narine. But if you are not going off on West Indies duty, you cannot be replaced. When you go with a squad of 14 we know we needed both batting and bowling so, it is a call we had to make but it was a little more complex than that.

“I understand that discussions were held with young Bravo and even with the West Indies Board but, I prefer that the president help you with the nature of those discussions because I was not privy to it.”