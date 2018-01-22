TTCB to discuss Red Force performance

Dr Allen Sammy

Executive member of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Dr Allen Sammy said comprehensive research will be done to find out the reasons why the TT Red Force had such a poor 2017/2018 Digicel Regional Four-Day tournament.

TT finished last in the standings when the tournament came to a close on Sunday. TT played 10 matches - winning two, losing five and drawing three matches.

Dr Sammy said the TTCB executive met last Saturday and planned to have another meeting tomorrow, which includes members of the coaching staff to review the season.

“I think all members are tremendously disappointed. We had a very long meeting on Saturday and we discussed the performance of the team,” Dr Sammy said.

“We found at the beginning they were doing well and reasons that remain inexplicable, they went into decline and what we are doing is we are having a debriefing on Wednesday with the principals. Meaning the technical staff, the executive will be there and we are going to find out what happened.” Dr Sammy added, “Was there a change in technical ability? Is it their mind drifted? Is it they were physically tired? We don’t know and we are going to do all of that fact finding on Wednesday.”

Dr Sammy is hoping the Red Force can bounce back when the Regional Super50 tournament starts on January 31. “We are certainly looking ahead because they leave on Monday for the Super50 and we want to know what we are going into. Are there any injuries? Is there anything that has happened that we ought to be told about?”

Kelvin Williams is the coach, while Roland Sampath is the manager. Dr Sammy said their performances will also be under review. “Certainly they are going to ask the technical team questions,” Dr Sammy said.