TT let it slip again, Costa Rica win 2-1 TT lets it slip again, Costa Rica win 2-1

Costa Rica’s Cristel Sandi is slide tackled by TT’s Aaliyah Prince (10) yesterday in their CONCACAF Women’s U20 match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

NICKOLAI MADRAY

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 Women’s CONCACAF Championships campaign came to an end last evening when the hosts allowed another advantage to slip at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, losing 2-1 to Costa Rica. The game was the final match for both teams in the 2018 tournament as they failed to progress to the following stage of the competition.

With TT’s regular captain, Natisha John, serving a one-match suspension, Crystal Monlineaux was called up in defence for the hosts. Costa Rica got the first shot of the game when they attacked as a unit in the seventh minute, however, the ball was only smashed into the side-netting by Cristel Sandi.

Five minutes later, TT’s goalkeeper, Klil Keshwar, was forced into action as she had to make a point-blank save, adding to her collection for the tournament, after Costa Rica’s striker, Catalina Estrada, got into the penalty area and sent a thunderous effort towards the target.

TT’s Kedie Johnson had an attempt on goal in the 17th minute from a free-kick, but her attempt went just wide of the Costa Rican post. TT got the breakthrough goal when Dennecia Prince controlled the ball exquisitely, receiving a cross from the left-back, Jaasiel Forde, and slipped the ball through the legs of the Costa Rican goalkeeper, Nicoles Genis. TT’s captain, Ranae Ward, then latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the 18-yard box but Genis’ palm was equal to the shot from distance.

Estrada missed a golden chance to level the score on the brink of half-time when she was presented with a one on one opportunity for Costa Rica only for her to scuff the shot wide of TT’s upright. The half ended 1-0 in favour of TT where the hosts held on to an advantage, for the first time in the tournament, at the break.

The referee awarded Costa Rica a penalty kick in the 47th minute as TT were facing trouble, yet again, to keep the lead intact. Substitite Fabiola Villalobos, took the responsibility of the penalty kick and smashed the ball past Keshwar’s outstretched hands from the spot.

The visitors kept applying the pressure but TT defenders kept throwing their bodies in-front of the ball to stop the attackers. Costa Rica eventually took the advantage in the 57th minute when Hillary Corralles ran unto a ball in the 6-yard box and scored as the TT defence mistimed their jump and failed to clear their lines.

Following their form in the tournament, the result looked inevitable as Trinidad and Tobago suffered another defeat despite taking an advantage in the match. Chances for both teams came on either end but the score remained the same until the final whistle. Costa Rica’s captain, Gloriana Villalobos, was announced as the Player-of-the-Match.

Trinidad and Tobago:

Klil Keshwar (GK), Shadi Cecily Stoute, Dennecia Prince (Asha James), Lauren Theodore, Aaliyah Prince (Chelcy Ralph), Ranae Ward (C), Jaasiel Forde (Kelsey Henry), Shenieka Paul, Kedie Johnson, Alexis Fortune.

Costa Rica:

Nicoles Genis, Hillary Corrales, Jeimy Umana, Fernanda Sanabria, Maria Paula Elizondo, Gloriana Villalobos (C), Kenlly Villalobos, Stephannie Blanco, Catalina Estrada (Fabiola Villalobos), Stephannie Blanco, Daniela Coto (Mariela Campos).