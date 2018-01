Roget promises tsunami as labour whips up support for Day of Resistance

OWTU President Ancel Roget. File photo.

JTUM leader Ancel Roget has promised a “tsunamic” response to government's austerity measures as the labour movement began its nationwide mobilisation exercise.

The first meeting, which was held at the San Fernando City Corporation’s work yard, Lord Street, San Fernando, attracted a large contingent of workers who unanimously voiced their support for the proposed Day of Resistance.