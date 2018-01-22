Just In
N Touch
Tuesday 23 January 2018
Crime and Court

Mom on $.5m bail for 3 guns

File photo.

A MOTHER of two was granted $.5 million bail yesterday on a charge of possession of three guns.

Sinear Kasha Christy Maharaj, 27, of Cedar Grove, Hermitage Village, near San Fernando, was convicted in February last year of gun possession and fined $8,000. She is the mother of two girls, aged six and nine.

Last Friday she was arrested again and charged with possession of three guns.

Yesterday, Maharaj was taken before senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine, who read the charge to her that she was found in possession of two Smith and Wesson .38, a .357 Magnum and a .38 Tarrus revolver.

Maharaj was arrested at about midday on Friday at her home in Hermitage Village. She is to reappear on February 19.

