La Brea man feared drowned

The Coast Guard yesterday continued the search in the Gulf of Paria for a man who is believed to have drowned on Sunday in Point Fortin.

Police said David Mayers, 26, of Majuba Road, La Brea left home at around noon with friends to lime at Clifton Hill beach in Point Fortin.

Shortly after 3 pm, Mayers went into the water to retrieve a beach ball for some children who were playing on the sand. Eyewitnesses told police the ball began drifting out to sea. Unable to reach it, Mayers turned around and headed back to shore but was pulled under by strong currents and disappeared from view.

Limers alerted lifeguards who went in search of Mayers but were unsuccessful. They contacted the Coast Guard, who joined the search.

Mayers, a rigger, is not married and has no children. Point Fortin police are investigating.