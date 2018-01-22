ISIS fighters among us

File photo/ Jeff Mayers

TT nationals who may have gone to Syria to fight for Islamic extremist group ISIS have already returned to Trinidad and are among us at present, according to leader of the Islamic Front Umar Abdullah yesterday.

Newsday spoke to Abdullah, who responded to reports that fighters may be coming home, and sought to ease the fears of the public by saying the returning nationals meant no harm.

He said they were moderate followers of Islam who were disenchanted with the group's use of violence and chose to return to TT.