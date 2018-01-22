Haiti thumped 4-0

Canada’s Tanya Boychuk (13) heads the ball to goal against Haiti yesterday at the Ato Boldon Stadium during action in the CONCACAF Women’s U20.

Shana Flynn scored a hat-trick in the first 20 minutes for Canada when they faced Haiti in their final Group A fixture of the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championships, yesterday evening at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. With both teams having already qualified for the following round, the game was left to determine which of the two sides would be topping the group, and it was Canada who prevailed 4-0 victors after the final whistle.

Haiti opted to rest a majority of their players and Flynn did not wait for an invitation, getting on the score-sheet in the fifth minute to state Canada’s intent, when she reached on the end of a Jordyn Huitema’s low pass across the six-yard box and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper, Nephtaline Clermeus. Flynn found herself in the penalty area two minutes later and curled the ball past Clermeus to double the lead. She then completed her hat-trick in the 19th minute after powering her way through the Haitians back-line and striking the ball into the back of the net.

The score remained 3-0 at the half but Canada never took their foot off of the pedal as they continued pressuring their opponents in the second half. Haiti were able to weather the storm for a majority of the half, however, due to an error by the Haitian custodian in the 82nd minute, Tanya Boychuk was able to give the Canadians a 4-0 victory by the end of the game. Canada’s captain, Gabby Carle, was awarded the Player-of-the-Match title for her impact on the game.

Haiti:

Nephtaline Clermeus (GK), Ruthny Mathurin (Naphtalie Northe), Dougenie Tabita Joseph, Betina Petit-Frere, Melissa Shelsie Dacius, Rachelle Caremus, Taina Gervais, Flero Dina Surpris, Daniel Monique Etienne, Magdala Macean (C) (Melchie Daelle Dumonay), Dolores Jean Thomas (Sherly Jeudy).

Canada:

Rylee Foster (GK), Emma Regan, Ashley Cathro, Julia Grosso, Hannah Taylor, Shana Flynn (Tanya Boychuk), Sarah Stratigakis (Caitlin Shaw), Gabby Carle (C), Jayde Riviere, Jordyn Huitema (Teni Akindoju), Maya Antoine.